Year in Review: The Top Retailer News of 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — While merger and acquisition activity remained the focal point among some convenience store retailers' plans in 2021, other operators were busy making moves to grow their businesses organically over the past year.

Case in point: QuikTrip Corp. celebrated the opening of its 900th store, marking the 12th state in which the company does business; and Texas Born, which debuted its first new-build store as part of the operator’s rebrand from Kwik Chek.

2021 also saw c-store retailers take steps to enhance their in-store operations by enhancing their offers, implementing new services, and ushering in change with new executives.

These are the top retailer news headlines of 2021 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Sheetz to Get New President & CEO Come 2022

Travis Sheetz will succeed his brother Joe Sheetz as leader of the fast-growing chain.

2. Rutter's Starting Wage Gets Fifth Increase in Two Years

Since December 2019, the company has increased wages by 40 percent.

3. GPM Kicks Off Store Planogram Resets at Wisconsin Stores

New schematics include expanded product assortments and an updated center store layout.

4. VIDEO: A Sneak Peek at TravelCenters of America's Site Refresh Initiative

The travel center operator is focusing on areas that matter most to the professional driver: lounges, showers, parking areas, and c-stores.

5. Wawa Settles Class Action Suit Over Data Breach

The convenience retailer will pay affected customers $9 million and spend $35 million to upgrade its cybersecurity.

6. Kum & Go Revamps Brand in 'Modernizing Renovation'

The "So Delicious It's Distracting" campaign introduces the retailer's overhauled menu and new positioning.

7. QuikTrip Celebrates 900th Store Milestone

Over the course of the company's 63 years, it has grown to 12 states.

8. 7-Eleven Debuts New Brand Tagline: 'Take It to Eleven!'

A new full-funnel integrated campaign embraces an attitude that makes a big deal out of even the smallest of things.

9. PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Texas Born's First New-Build Store

The location features restaurant-quality fresh food and a product lineup of carefully selected items sourced from local vendors.

10. VERC Enterprises Exits Convenience Channel

Three buyers, including Energy North Group and Global Partners, split the 32 locations.