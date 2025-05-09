Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of April 2025

4) Casey's Offers 'Pizza Refund' Deal

Casey’s Rewards members who purchased any large pizza on April 15 received a pizza refund in the form a free large, one-topping pizza credited to their Rewards account. The Pizza Refund could be redeemed anytime during the 21 days after Tax Day.

5) Yesway Builds Up Allsup's Network

The retailer added four new-to-industry stores Belen, Las Cruces and Chaparral, N.M, and Ardmore, Okla. The locations are part of Yesway's initiative to expand its banners, and mark the 81st new store or major rebuild in the past three and a half years.

6) Convenience Store News Names Winners of First-Ever Outstanding Independents Awards

Twenty of the convenience store industry's best single-store owners and small operators were selected as winners in Convenience Store News' inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards program. They were then recognized at an awards ceremony held during the inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit on April 25.

7) Wawa Expands Pact With McLane to Support Growth

McLane's Bluegrass distribution center in Hebron, Ky., will serve new Wawa c-stores in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio as the retailer continues to grow its footprint in those states. McLane's network and expertise will help the retailer meet consumer demand for fresh, innovative food.

8) Wawa Aims to Meet Consumers' Cravings With New Limited-Time Items

The convenience store chain's "Cravings Made Easy" campaign highlights a new limited-time menu that offers variety, value and flavor. New offerings include Dill Pickle Ranch Sauce and Crispy Pickle toppings.

9) Circle K Teams With McLane to Enhance Supply Chain Optimization

The retailer embarked on a new third-party logistics partnership with McLane, positioning both companies for optimized supply chain performance and strategic growth. The distributor will provide extensive logistics expertise to support dedicated warehouse and distribution services.

10) ExxonMobil Joins Walmart+ Week Promotions

During Walmart+ Week from April 28 through May 4, members received 50 cents off each gallon of fuel they purchased at participating Exxon and Mobil gas stations. Additionally, one lucky Walmart+ member who fills up between April 28 and May 31 will get a chance to buy a new truck for just 50 cents.