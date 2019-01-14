Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of December 2018

NATIONAL REPORT — At the end of the year Convenience Store News readers were most interested acquisitions announcements, consumer trends and store openings. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of December, based on reader views:

1) Thorntons Being Acquired by Joint Venture Between BP & ArcLight Capital

All existing c-stores will continue to operate under the Thorntons name. The joint venture will also retain Thorntons employees working out of the company's Store Support Center in Louisville, Ky.

2) Couche-Tard to Sell 192 Circle K Stores to CrossAmerica in Series of Asset Swaps

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP reached an asset-exchange agreement that will see 265 sites change hands in a series of transactions. During a call detailing the agreement on Dec. 17, CrossAmerica's President and CEO Gerardo Valencia called the exchange a first step toward the Allentown-based company's goal of simplifying the business and capital streams.

3) Largest Wawa Will Welcome Customers This Week

The 11,300-square-foot c-store comes in at more than 2,000 square feet bigger than Wawa's previously largest store. Along with regular convenience offerings, the new store will offer artisan coffee, specialty baked goods, plenty of seating and greenery.

4) TravelCenters Completes Exit From Standalone C-store Operations

The Westlake-based company completed the sale of its Minit Mart portfolio, including 225 standalone convenience stores, to U.K.-based EG Group for $330.8 million. The transaction also included one standalone restaurant, five parcels of land and certain related assets.

5) The Top 10 Prepared Food Trends at Convenience Stores

As convenience stores continue to build up their foodservice credentials and consumers continue to take notice, the prepared food category keeps growing in importance to the channel.

6) Merchandising Moves Proving Positive for Couche-Tard's Circle K Stores

The rebranding and remerchandising of hundreds of former CST Brands sites to the new global Circle K brand, and to the Couche-Tard brand in Quebec, also helped along the company's same-store sales growth, according to President and CEO Brian Hannasch.

7) Convenience Store News' 2018 Fuels Leader of the Year Is...

Rick Altizer joined BP in January 2017. As senior vice president of fuels for BP North America, he has presided over an exciting time in the convenience store industry, and an exciting period of growth and change for BP.

8) Altria Shifts Gears on Innovative Products Platform

Richmond-based Altria is discontinuing the production and distribution of all MarkTen and Green Smoke vapor products, and VERVE oral nicotine containing products. The decision, according to the company, is driven by the current and expected financial performance of these products, coupled with regulatory restrictions that burden Altria's ability to quickly improve these products.

9) Nearly 90% of C-store Retailers Expect Their Business to Be Negatively Impacted by FDA's Recent Announcements

An overwhelming majority of convenience store retailers expect recent regulatory proposals by the Food and Drug Administration will hurt their tobacco business. However, many retailers acknowledge any final action could be years down the road.

10) PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Wawa's Largest Store Yet

Located in Philadelphia's historic Independence Mall, at the corner of 6th Street and Chestnut Street, the 11,500-square-foot store is one-of-a-kind. The store celebrates Philadelphia's Old City with a number of unique features.