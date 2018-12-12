Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of November 2018

NATIONAL REPORT — As summer came to a close, Convenience Store News readers were most interested in reports on new leadership, strategic initiatives and the Top Women in Convenience In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of November, based on reader views:

1) FDA Commissioner Moves to Remove Flavored Vapor Products From C-stores

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated he is directing the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products to revisit the compliance policy as it applies to deemed electronic nicotine devices that are flavored, including all flavors other than tobacco, mint and menthol.

2) Casey's General Stores Acquires Tri-Par Oil Co.

The Midwest convenience retailer acquired Saukville, Wis.-based Tri-Par Oil Co., bringing seven Qwik Stop locations into its portfolio. The Qwik Stops are in Saukville, Newburg, Cedarburg, Random Lake, Slinger, West Bend and Hustisford, Wis.

3) Tension Escalates Between 7-Eleven Corporate & National Coalition of Franchisees

An overwhelming majority of National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees' board of directors voted to skip the 2019 7-Eleven Experience, the company's annual trade show. The national trade association for 7-Eleven franchise owners said it is urging all members of its franchisee associations to do the same.

4) Sheetz Appoints First Chief Operating Officer in Company's 66-Year History

Sheetz Inc. is making an organizational structure change that marks a first for the company's 66-year history. Former Executive Vice President of Operations Travis Sheetz is advancing to the role of president and chief operating officer (COO), making him the first COO in Sheetz's history.

5) Why Younger Consumers Are Cause for Concern in Alcoholic Beverages Category

There are countless studies examining the shopping behavior of younger generations and the effect on the retail industry. Now, as Generation Z comes of age and millennials continue to wield extraordinary spending power, convenience store retailers need to begin looking at their impact on the beer cave.

6) Couche-Tard Views Organic Growth as Key Driver for Its Future

In the past 18 months, Couche-Tard closed two notable M&A deals in the United States: the acquisitions of San Antonio-based CST Brands Inc. and its Corner Stores banner, and Bloomington, Minn.-based Holiday Cos. and its Holiday Stationstores banner. Those deals — coupled with the acquisition of Topaz Energy Group Inc. in Ireland and Shell's Denmark network, to name just two European transactions — have given Couche-Tard a vast retail footprint, but M&A is not its only growth strategy.

7) Marathon to Complete 200 SuperAmerica Conversions to Speedway by End of 2018

Since the completion of the transaction on Oct. 1, roughly 90 sites in the St. Paul and Minneapolis markets have been converted, and the company expects to complete approximately 200 sites by the end of 2018.

8) Dollar General Gearing Up for Expansion of DGX Small-Format Concept

DGX clocks in at about half the size of Dollar General’s regular 9,000-square-foot store. So far, the retailer operates three locations: one in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood; one in Raleigh, N.C.; and the original DGX that opened in Nashville, Tenn., in 2017.

9) Speedway Takes Ownership of Express Mart Chain

Speedway LLC's retail network continues to grow with the addition of nearly 80 Express Mart convenience stores in New York. Speedway closed on its acquisition of the petroleum marketing and convenience retailing assets from Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp.

10) Local 7-Eleven Franchisee Associations Express Concern Over National Coalition's Recent Actions Against Corporate

In a letter to the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) chairman and executive offers, roughly a dozen Franchise Owners Associations raised concerns about the actions at recent NCASEF meeting where the coalition took the no confidence vote and made a move to skip 7-Eleven Inc.'s annual meeting, the 2019 7-Eleven Experience.