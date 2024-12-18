Year in Review: The Most-Read Stories of 2024

These are the top 10 most-read headlines of Convenience Store News Online for 2024, based on website hits:

1. Wawa's First Travel Center Begins to Take Shape

At 8,400 square feet, the retailer's largest store format yet is expected to open by mid-2025 in Hope Mills, N.C. To meet the needs of professional drivers, the site will offer a high-speed diesel fuel court in addition to standard fuel spots.

2. Wawa Prepares to Ring Up First North Carolina Customers

The chain entered the state in May when it opened its first store in Kill Devil Hills. Wawa plans to continue growing in North Carolina by opening at least 80 locations over the next decade.

3. Convenience Store News Unveils the 2024 Top Women in Convenience

A record 107 establish and emerging female leaders were honored for their impact on the U.S. convenience store industry. Judges selected five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors from the industry's retailer, distributor and supplier communities.

4. Maverik CEO Steps Down

Chuck Maggelet stepped down from his role in May after leading the company for more than seven years and growing its footprint to 800-plus locations through the acquisition of Kum & Go. In November, Maggelet was honored as Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year.

5. Wawa Offers Coffee Deal to Celebrate 60 Years

On April 16, Wawa Day, the chain gave customers a free, any-size hot coffee as part of its anniversary celebration. Other festivities included special 60-cent deals and store décor, presentation of $1 million in gift cards to national and local partners, special announcements and more.

6. Casey's Creates New Foodservice Position

The search for Casey's first-ever Chief Pizza & Beer Officer kicked off in January ahead of National Pizza Week. Joe Cruz of Lincoln, Neb., was later chosen to serve as the authority on sampling, researching and pairing Casey's pizzas with the best beer combinations.

7. Couche-Tard Makes Two Significant M&A Moves

The global convenience retailer made two major moves at the end of the summer. On Aug. 19, the parent company of Circle K announced it had signed an agreement to acquire GetGo Café+Markets from Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle Inc. Alimentation Couche-Tard also confirmed it had submitted a friendly, nonbinding proposal to Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., parent company to 7-Eleven Inc., eventually ramping up its bid to around $47 billion.

8. Casey's to Acquire CEFCO Convenience Stores

Casey's biggest acquisition yet included 198 retail stores and a dealer network. The transaction expanded the chain's footprint to 148 stores in Texas, a highly strategic market for Casey's, as well as 50 stores in the southern states of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

9. Seven & i Receives $58B Management Buyout Offer

Junro Ito, son of company founder Masatoshi Ito, submitted a buyout proposal with his private company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd. If accepted, this would block Couche-Tard's bid for Seven & i by taking the company private.

10. Convenience Store News Names 2024 Class of Future Leaders in Convenience

The seventh class of young leaders included 49 rising stars from 31 c-store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies. Winners were honored during the 2024 FLIC Summit, held in November in Des Moines, Iowa.