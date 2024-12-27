Year in Review: The Top Small Operator Stories of 2024

NATIONAL REPORT — While questions still swirl around the possible knock-out merger-and-acquisition deal between Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and 7-Eleven Inc.'s parent company, the channel's single-store owners and small operators are not slowing down when it comes to growth. Even though some players exited the channel in 2024, others ramped up their presence in an ever-crowded landscape.

Small operators also ramped up their offers to continue to deliver on the customer experience.

Here are the top 10 small operator stories from across the convenience store channel that made headlines in 2024:

1. Illinois Department of Labor Seeks Back Wages for Foxtrot's Employees

Even as Foxtrot Café & Market embarks on its second life, the convenience store retailer still faces potential legal ramifications from its abrupt shutdown this past April. The Illinois Department of Labor announced it is continuing to seek recovery of more than $3.8 million in back wages and benefits for 350-plus workers.

2. Choice Market Ceases Operations

The retailer was honored for its ambitious goal of reinventing the traditional c-store model by combining convenience, service and advanced technology with fresh, healthy food and other items from local vendors. However, the retailer filed for bankruptcy this summer and the decision was recently made to shutter the Denver-based business.

3. Yatco Goes Live With Next-Gen Mobile App

Designed to deliver the next generation of personalized and dynamic content, the revamped Yatco Rewards app meets the evolving expectations of today's consumers and lays a strong foundation for digital engagement amidst Yatco's rapid growth, the company stated.

4. HOP Shops Expands Into Indiana

The family-owned business took ownership of Rockport Truck Plaza on Sept. 10. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, which operates two HOP Shops Truck Plazas and 10 convenience stores across Kentucky and two truck plazas in Ohio.

5. CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Demise & Resurrection of Foxtrot

According to Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot cofounder and chairman, an investor was able to enter in the wake of the bankruptcy and pick up several of the retailer's assets, including intellectual property and physical locations.

6. AMBEST Launches Next-Gen Mobile App for Professional Drivers

AMBEST, the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, unveiled a next-generation mobile app designed to enhance the professional driver experience. The coalition selected Rovertown, the mobile app platform designed for convenience retailers, as its strategic partner for the new digital experience.

7. Three Former Mountain Express Locations Hit the Market

Sales for the stores come nearly a year after Mountain Express Oil Co. filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

8. Smith Oil Enhances Mobile App

After the successful rollout of its fuel pay mobile app in 2022, Smith Oil Co. partnered again with Liquid Barcodes Inc. to expand the platform, introducing customers to a new loyalty program.

9. U-Stop Convenience Shops Picks Up 11 Stores

Shop Quik Convenience Stores sold its chain of 11 company-operated locations to U-Stop Convenience Shops. With the sale, U-Stop enhances its presence in Kansas, particularly in Manhattan and Junction City.

10. Maverick Travel Center Gets New Owner

In an all-cash transaction, Maverick owner Burt Shield sold the travel center and property to prominent figures in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The sale did not include an existing fuel contract, providing the buyers with the opportunity to optimize future fuel operations.