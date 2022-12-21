Year in Review: The Top Retailer Expansion Moves of 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — 2022 marked a year of growth for many convenience store retailers, who introduced their brands to new markets and expanded their customer base.

However, they aren't stopping there. Over the next two years, the convenience channel will see a handful of retailers — including Sheetz Inc., Wawa Inc., Kum & Go LC and Royal Farms — open its first c-stores in new states.

Some areas will see multiple players set up shop:

Michigan will gain new c-store retailers in Kum & Go, as the company plans to welcome customers at a set of Detroit-area stores in 2024, and Sheetz, which projects to open its first store location in the market in 2025.

Sheetz plans to double its area footprint with a goal of opening as many as 30 new locations in western Pennsylvania in the next three to five years. The announcement came just one month after fellow Pennsylvania-based retailer Wawa, which has a stronger presence in eastern Pennsylvania, shared its plans to move farther west into central Pennsylvania.

These are the top 10 retailer expansion news of 2022, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. PHOTO GALLERY: Sheetz Names Detroit as Its Next New Market

The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience store chain will expand into Michigan, with the first store location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.

2. Wawa to Expand Into Three New States

On Dec. 7, the retailer officially announced plans to open its first convenience stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. These states are part of Wawa's long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before, the company stated.

3. Kum & Go Plans to Enter Detroit in 2024

The convenience store operator will welcome customers at a set of Detroit-area stores in 2024, with plans to open more than 50 stores in the market over the next several years. Additionally, Kum & Go made news last year with announcements to enter Utah and Michigan, and earlier this year it revealed it would also set up shop in Idaho.

4. Royal Farms to Open First North Carolina Store in 2023

The Baltimore-based convenience store retailer is launching its expansion into a new market with a location in Grandy, N.C., and will follow up with additional sites in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to eventually open more locations in other areas.

5. QuikTrip Rings Up Customers at Its First Colorado C-store

QuikTrip Corp. is officially a part of the Denver community, ringing up customers at its inaugural Colorado convenience store in the area city of Firestone. The Tulsa, Okla.-based chain announced plans to enter the Mile High City in 2019.

6. Buc-ee's Officially Adds Tennessee to Its Footprint

Buc-ee's took the wraps off of its inaugural Tennessee travel center. Located 2045 Genesis Road in Crossville, the travel center occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions.

7. Wawa Adds Georgia to Its Expansion Plans

The Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer's current plans include opening its first Georgia store in 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.

8. Maverik Continues Expansion Into California

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop welcomed customers in West Sacramento at the retailer's second location in the state. The 6,132-square-foot location features certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, self-checkout registers and a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings.

9. Love's Opens First Location in Connecticut

The 8,000-square-foot travel stop features seven diesel bays and 56 truck parking spaces. It serves customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

10. Sheetz to Launch Major Expansion in Western Pennsylvania

The convenience store operator plans to double its area footprint with a goal of opening as many as 30 new locations in the region in the next three to five years.