An Inside Look at the 2020 Best New Products Awards Winners

NATIONAL REPORT — From among nearly 100 entries, consumer judges chose 38 products new to convenience store shelves for recognition in the 2020 Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards competition.

Now in its 24th year, the Best New Products Awards program recognizes the marketers that introduced the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers' evolving needs and fit a convenience store's value proposition.

Entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

The 2020 Best New Products Awards winners are:

ONE Peanut Butter Cup, ONE Brands

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky Big Bag, Old Trapper

Big John's Pickled Eggs, Red Smith Foods Inc.

Blue Moon LightSky Citrus Wheat, Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Forth CBD Soft Chews, E-Alternative Solutions

KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, The Hershey Co.

REV Energy Gum — Peppermint, Rev Gum

Starburst Swirlers — Cherry-Lemon, Mars Inc.

Sour Punch Straws — Grape, American Licorice Co.

Frigo Cheese Heads 2-Pack Combo, Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Van's Kitchen 4-Pack Egg Rolls — Vegetable, Van's Kitchen

Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfait — Blueberry, Del Monte Foods

Mighty Swell Cherry Lime, Mighty Swell

Donut Hole Thaw and Serve Glazed Apple Filled Fritter, Baker Boy

Southwest Muffin Sandwich, Orion Land Mark

Keto Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT, Jordan's Skinny Mixes/GoodWest Industries

Ready-to-Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough, Rich Products

Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Johnsonville

Caulipower Riced Cauliflower — Baja Style, Caulipower

TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars, Mars Inc.

Scripto Hybrid Lighter, Calico Brands Inc.

Tums Chewy Bites Mixed Berry, Convenience Valet

CLIF Coffee Collection Dark Chocolate Mocha Energy Bars, CLIF Bar

White Owl Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition, Swedish Match

Legal Lean Disposable Grape Pod Device, Legal Lean

Velo Nicotine Lozenges, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Products

Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice

AMIN.O Energy Sparkling + Electrolytes — Mango Pineapple Limeade, Glanbia Performance Nutrition NA

OKF Watermelon with Aloe, OKF Aloe Vera King

Black Rifle Coffee Co. Espresso with Cream, Black Rifle Coffee Co.

INOTEA Bubble Tea — Honeydew, DD&B Solutions LLC

Powerade Ultra, The Coca-Cola Co.

AHA Sparkling Water — Orange + Grapefruit, The Coca-Cola Co.

Down Home Delights Chocolate Almond Coconut Dessert Bar, Prairie City Bakery

Chex Mix MAX'D — Spicy Dill, General Mills

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted, The Wonderful Co.

Uptown Wine Cocktails — Chocolatini, Southern Champion

Fry Baby Clear, Anchor Packaging