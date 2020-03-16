The Latest Industry News Around COVID-19

C-stores Remain Committed to Meeting Customer Needs Amid Coronavirus

As lawmakers across the country take steps to flatten the curve of COVID-19, convenience store retailers are assuring they are in this together. 7-Eleven Inc., Sheetz, Crosby's and Stewart's Shops are among the retailers addressing latest concerns.

In messages to its customers and associates, the convenience store chains stressed their enhanced cleaning measures, and precautions they are taking to ensure they can continue to meet customers' needs. For example, Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz established an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in the field of sanitation and food safety, and Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is temporarily discontinuing the use of personal cups for hot and cold dispensed beverages.

Core-Mark Cancels All Trade Shows & Events Through April 30

Convenience distributor Core-Mark International is cancelling all in-person trade shows scheduled for March 13 through April 30. In lieu of a physical presence, the company will transition to a "virtual show" format, which will enable customers to capitalize on the benefits of the activity without introducing themselves to unnecessary health risks, according to the company.

"While it is unfortunate that we must cancel some activities, we are taking these steps to ensure the health and safety of our customers, vendors and all employees involved," said Scott McPherson, Core-Mark president and CEO. "We will continue to closely monitor this situation across our entire geographic footprint, and will work with the appropriate local, state and federal agencies and other entities as the situation evolves."

U.S. Restaurant Transactions Rose Last Week

The 24/7 news cycle around the coronavirus didn’t deter Americans from patronizing restaurants last week. U.S. restaurant customer transactions for the week ending March 8 were up 4 percent compared to the same period a year ago, according to market researcher The NPD Group.

Looking at the various segments of the industry, quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains experienced their highest gain in a four-week period, growing transactions by 4 percent in the week ending March 8. However, midscale/family dining chain transactions declined by 3 percent, and casual dining restaurant chains saw transactions drop by 5 percent during the same timeframe.

“In these uncertain times, we are monitoring trends to detect possible disruption in the market but, thus far, the QSR sector has been resilient,” noted David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor and author of Eating Patterns in America. “In good and bad times, consumers are always looking for convenience and value and they get that at QSR restaurants.”

C-store Retailers Taking Precautions to Protect Customers

Many convenience store retailers are taking exceptional precautions and educating both workers and customers about how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has nearly paralyzed the nation.

Among the actions being taken, retailers are stepping up their cleaning, personal hygiene and sanitizing procedures; providing checklists to help store associates follow proper safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus; and sending physical and digital notices to their customers about efforts to protect their health and well-being.

Gas Prices Decline Driven by Lower Crude Oil Demand

With convenience stores selling roughly 80 percent of the gasoline purchased in the United States, one byproduct of the coronavirus is being reflected in prices at the pump. According to AAA, a recent decrease in crude oil prices has been driven by the growing impact of the virus.

"The market continues to worry that the impact of the virus will lead to a reduction in global economic growth and global travel, with crude demand expected to decrease," AAA said. "Until it appears that the international public health threat from the virus decreases and China's industrial sector recovers from the impact of the virus on production, crude prices are likely to continue facing downward pressure."

